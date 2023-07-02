Four MEPCO officials suspended over negligence

MULTAN - Superintending Engineer MEPCO Multan circle Far­han Shabbir Malik has suspended four officials including SDO over negli­gence and incompetence during Eidul Azha holi­days. The operational of­ficials remained alert for registration and redressal of customer complaints during Eidul Azha holi­days across the region. SE Farhan Shabbir Malik has suspended SDO Pak Gate Subdivision Multan Muhammad Imran, Line Superintendent Grade-Ist Ata-ur-Rahman, Garden town subdivision Line Su­perintendent Grade First Ansar Ali, Lower division­al Clerk Fakhar Hussain of Qasba Marral subdivision and Lineman Second Syed Farqan-ul-Haq of Wilaya­tabad subdivision over fail­ure in monitoring of power supply and non addressing the consumers complaints.