Four security officials martyred in attack on Sherani checkpost in Balochistan

Four security officials were martyred when unidentified gunmen attacked a checkpost in Balochistan's Sherani district on Sunday, local police confirmed.

One attacker was also killed in the retaliatory firing. A search operation was launched in the area following the incident.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo condemned the attack, saying terrorists couldn't demoralise security forces with cowardly acts.

He said security forces were ensuring the security of the country and the nation with firm determination and courage.