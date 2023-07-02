GIK Institute team wins award at int’l drone competition

Swabi - The team representing Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIK Institute) has brought pride to Pakistan by winning a distinguished award at a prestigious international drone competition, according to students who returned from the USA on Saturday.

The competition called the Student Unmanned Aerial Systems (SUAS ), was held at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland, USA , from June 20-22. Organized by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics, the event represents corporations and professionals from over 60 countries involved in industry, government, and academia.

This world-class event witnessed the participation of 72 global teams from countries including India, Israel, Hong Kong, the UK, the USA , Mexico, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Norway, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Canada, and Thailand. These teams were given the task of designing, building, and operating an autonomous unmanned air system.

GIK Institute’s Team Swift, led by Huzaifa Ansari, a senior year materials engineering student, comprising 20 members from various engineering disciplines, was one of only eight teams that received an award. They were honoured with The Dawn Jaeger Tenacity Award, which is a significant achievement in the competition. This marks the first time a team from Pakistan has received recognition at this esteemed international event.

“Our students are talented and consistently perform exceptionally well in various international competitions. Their contributions fill us with pride,” said Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector of GIK Institute.

Huzaifa Ansari, the team leader, shared that their remarkable performance and the award they received were the results of well-informed decision- making throughout the competition. The judges explicitly acknowledged and appreciated the team’s approach.

This award serves as evidence of the high level of engineering expertise that the GIK Institute nurtures among its students. The Institute continues to uphold Pakistan’s reputation on the global stage, showcasing the talent and determination possessed by the country’s students.