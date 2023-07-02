Govt jacks up PDL on petrol by Rs5 per litre

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has start­ed implementing pri­or actions of the In­ternational Monetary Fund (IMF) by increas­ing Petroleum Devel­opment Levy (PDL) on petrol by Rs5 per litre.

The IMF has set few conditions for staff-lev­el agreement on pol­icies to be supported by a $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for a period of nine months. However, the government would once again take tough deci­sions including increas­ing petroleum levy, power and gas tariffs under the new SBA. Fi­nance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday has an­nounced to maintain the petrol prices after in­creasing petroleum levy by Rs5 per litre, taking it to Rs55 per litre. The PDL on petrol has been imposed from the start of the new fiscal year, i.e. July 1 (Saturday).

Moreover, the min­istry said there would be no increase in the development levy on high-speed diesel (HSD), which is Rs50 per litre. Finance minis­ter has announced that diesel prices had been increased by Rs7.50 for the next fort­night; however, he said petrol pric­es would remain the same. “There has been no increase in the price of petrol,” said Dar in a late-night press conference. The government would also increase the electricity and gas tariffs. The government would in­crease the electricity tariff by Rs3 to Rs4 per unit to fulfil the conditions of the IMF. Earlier, Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar had announced in National Assembly that the govern­ment will generate a further Rs215 billion in new taxes and cut Rs85 bil­lion in spending to control the fiscal deficit for the next fiscal year. The government made the announce­ment after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the Global Financing Summit in Paris. Last week, Pakistan had also fulfilled another condition of the In­ternational Monetary Fund (IMF) for getting much needed loan tranche as State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Mon­day had increased the interest rate by one percent to 22 percent.

It is worth mentioning here that in February-March this year, the gov­ernment had met all prior actions of the IMF including a mini bud­get. The government has taken all tough decisions including increas­ing power and gas prices massive­ly and imposing new taxation mea­sures worth Rs170 billion. All these measures had resulted in increase in inflation rate, which had touched highest ever 38 percent level in May 2023. Later, Pakistan had accepted two more conditions. The govern­ment, on the IMF demand, has im­posed a surcharge of up to Rs3.23 per unit on electricity consumers across the country from July 1. The State Bank of Pakistan has also increased the interest rate on the direction of the IMF. However, these decisions were not enough to satisfy the Fund as it had asked for sharing external financing plan. The government had shared its plan of getting financial assistance from friendly countries including China, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE). Saudi Arabia and the UAE have informed the IMF about the financing facility they have extended to Pakistan. Sau­di Arabia confirmed to provide $2 billion to Pakistan, and the UAE con­firmed to provide $1 billion. Despite taking all these measures, previous IMF programme was not revived.