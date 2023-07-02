Govt jacks up PDL on petrol by Rs5 per litre

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has started implementing prior actions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by increasing Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) on petrol by Rs5 per litre.
The IMF has set few conditions for staff-level agreement on policies to be supported by a $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for a period of nine months. However, the government would once again take tough decisions including increasing petroleum levy, power and gas tariffs under the new SBA. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday has announced to maintain the petrol prices after increasing petroleum levy by Rs5 per litre, taking it to Rs55 per litre. The PDL on petrol has been imposed from the start of the new fiscal year, i.e. July 1 (Saturday).
Moreover, the ministry said there would be no increase in the development levy on high-speed diesel (HSD), which is Rs50 per litre. Finance minister has announced that diesel prices had been increased by Rs7.50 for the next fortnight; however, he said petrol prices would remain the same. “There has been no increase in the price of petrol,” said Dar in a late-night press conference. The government would also increase the electricity and gas tariffs. The government would increase the electricity tariff by Rs3 to Rs4 per unit to fulfil the conditions of the IMF. Earlier, Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar had announced in National Assembly that the government will generate a further Rs215 billion in new taxes and cut Rs85 billion in spending to control the fiscal deficit for the next fiscal year. The government made the announcement after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the Global Financing Summit in Paris. Last week, Pakistan had also fulfilled another condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for getting much needed loan tranche as State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday had increased the interest rate by one percent to 22 percent.
It is worth mentioning here that in February-March this year, the government had met all prior actions of the IMF including a mini budget. The government has taken all tough decisions including increasing power and gas prices massively and imposing new taxation measures worth Rs170 billion. All these measures had resulted in increase in inflation rate, which had touched highest ever 38 percent level in May 2023. Later, Pakistan had accepted two more conditions. The government, on the IMF demand, has imposed a surcharge of up to Rs3.23 per unit on electricity consumers across the country from July 1. The State Bank of Pakistan has also increased the interest rate on the direction of the IMF. However, these decisions were not enough to satisfy the Fund as it had asked for sharing external financing plan. The government had shared its plan of getting financial assistance from friendly countries including China, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE). Saudi Arabia and the UAE have informed the IMF about the financing facility they have extended to Pakistan. Saudi Arabia confirmed to provide $2 billion to Pakistan, and the UAE confirmed to provide $1 billion. Despite taking all these measures, previous IMF programme was not revived.