IGP Punjab visits Gurdwara Dera Sahib, meets Sikh yatrees

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on Eid-ul- Azha and met Sikh yatrees from various countries including India, America and Canada and asked them about the security arrangements made by the Punjab Police during their visit.

The Gurdwara administrator, along with other officials, welcomed the IGP Punjab and presented him a bouquet.

The IGO visited different sections of Gurdwara and reviewed security arrangements. The Sikh pilgrims expressed satisfaction over security arrangements made by the Punjab police and also thanked the IGP Punjab.

Sikh pilgrims wished Eid greetings to IGP and senior police officers on Eid-ul-Azha. They also cut Eid cake along with IGP, who presented the Eid cake pieces to elderly Sikh pilgrims and police personnel.

The IGP said the Punjab police were providing full security to all minorities including Sikhs, Christians and Hindus. DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Operations Soheb Ashraf, senior police officers were present.

IG Punjab seeks police report on murders

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of an incident of killing of three persons over a land dispute in Gujranwala.

He directed the regional police officer (RPO) Gujranwala to submit a report on the incident. He ordered CPO Gujranwala to form a special team to arrest the accused as soon as possible.

The IGP said that senior officers should keep in close touch with the families of the victims, and that no effort should be spared to deliver justice at the earliest.