Sugar baron and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen returned to Pakistan from London after his annual medical check up and tests on Sunday.

Sources in the IPP said more and more politicians could join the party after the arrival of JKT. The former PTI leader in association with another ex-PTI leader and former Punjab minister Abdul Aleem Khan announced the new party after May 9 riots.