Sunday, July 02, 2023
Jahangir Tareen returns home from London

Jahangir Tareen returns home from London
Web Desk
2:35 PM | July 02, 2023
National

Istikham-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen on Sunday returned to Pakistan after a medical check-up in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to details, Jahangir Khan Tareen reached Pakistan after undergoing several medical tests in London.

Jahangir Tareen went to UK before Eid over health issues.

On June 8, Jahangir Tareen officially launched the “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” party.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters Including former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Amir Kiani, Sardar Tanveer Illyas, Mahmood Molvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ali Zaidi, Fayyaz ul Hasan Chauhan, Fawad Chaudhary and Nauman Langrhial attended the press conference.

While announcing the new political party “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” Jahangir Tareen said that “We all have one purpose which is to work for the development of Pakistan”.

Jahangir Tareen said that they worked hard in PTI for reforms in Pakistan but unfortunately, they did not work on their manifesto and people got disappointed from PTI.

