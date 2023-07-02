JI demands Swedish envoy's expulsion over Holy Quran's desecration

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman demanded the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador over desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden was condemnable and the United Nations should take up the matter at once.

He said Muslims treated people of all religions with respect. “Islam respects all other religions, no one can be forced into the religion, there is nothing more for us than the Holy Word,” he added.

The JI leader said that the government should expel the ambassador of Sweden, the West should know that the Holy Quran is a holy book. “Our lives are here for our Prophet and the Quran, the West should not insult, Jamaat-e-Islami condemns the Sweden incident,” he said.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that there were many obstacles in the general sanitation system in the city on the occasion of Eid. The constitution said that all the powers should be lied with the local governments.

He added that the provincial governments should transfer the powers to the local governments.