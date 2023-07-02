Sunday, July 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

JI demands Swedish envoy's expulsion over Holy Quran's desecration

JI demands Swedish envoy's expulsion over Holy Quran's desecration
Web Desk
10:44 PM | July 02, 2023
National

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman demanded the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador over desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden was condemnable and the United Nations should take up the matter at once.

He said Muslims treated people of all religions with respect. “Islam respects all other religions, no one can be forced into the religion, there is nothing more for us than the Holy Word,” he added.

The JI leader said that the government should expel the ambassador of Sweden, the West should know that the Holy Quran is a holy book. “Our lives are here for our Prophet and the Quran, the West should not insult, Jamaat-e-Islami condemns the Sweden incident,” he said.

Tessori heaps praise on Shehbaz, Dar for averting default

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that there were many obstacles in the general sanitation system in the city on the occasion of Eid. The constitution said that all the powers should be lied with the local governments.

He added that the provincial governments should transfer the powers to the local governments.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1688304339.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023