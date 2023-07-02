JUI-F wants country to cut off diplomatic ties with Sweden

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) wanted the country to end diplomatic ties with Sweden following the desecration of Holy Quran.

The JUI-F staged protests on Sunday in Mardan in opposition to the Swedish sacrilege of the Holy Quran.

Along with JUI-F's workers, a large number of citizens joined in the protests. The protestors chanted the slogans against the Swedish government.

The protesters believed that desecration of the Holy Quran was equivalent to hurting Muslims' feelings.

Pakistan Democratic Chief (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday condemned the despicable act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

Expressing his thoughts, Fazl said, "The sacrilege in Sweden has hurt Muslims' feelings all across the world. This heinous act appears to be an attempt to undermine efforts to uphold international peace".

"I want to urge the global community to work towards bringing the extremists to justice," maintained Fazl.