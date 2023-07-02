Karachi dairy farmers hike milk rate by Rs20 per litre

KARACHI - The Karachi Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association has jacked up milk prices by Rs20 per litre. As per details, the milk is already being sold at Rs210/kg in Karachi against the official rate of Rs180 and now the Karachi dairy farmers have further increased the price by Rs20 per litre. In his statement, Derry Farmers leader Shakir Umar Gujjar said that the commissioner had twice convened a meeting for milk prices but he himself remained absent. “We told the additional commissioner that if prices were not immediately raised, we would announce raise ourselves.” He said the rise in milk prices was announced in conjunction with stakeholders? From July 1, the x-farm rate will increase by Rs600 per 40kg of milk. Recently, Commissioner Karachi ordered to carry out operations and seal dairy shops selling milk at higher prices.