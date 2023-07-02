Kourtney Kardashian detaching herself from her ‘family drama’  

Los Angeles- Kourtney Kardashian has decided to detach herself from her family as she does not want to waste her energy anymore on any drama amid pregnancy. The reality TV star may even start her own TV show as she does not want to be associated with the petty dramas surrounding her family and their interference in her life. Speaking to Star Magazine, a source said that the Poosh founder wants to focus all her energy on her pregnancy and her husband Travis Barker. “She’s tired of her family interfering in her life,” a source close to Kourtney said. “Her sisters always have to one-up each other, and Kourtney feels she’s outgrown that pettiness.” Kourtney and Kim’s feud is the highlight of their reality TV series The Kardashians’ current season being aired on Hulu. “Kourtney’s focused on her pregnancy,” the insider explained. “She doesn’t have time for drama anymore. She’s telling people she’s starting a new life and she doesn’t want to share these precious moments with her family, or their show.” Kourtney had a beef with the Skims founder for using her wedding with the Blink 102’s drummer as a business opportunity with Dolce and Gabbana. On approaching Kim to have a conversation with her about the issue, the mother-of-four called her a “hater” and remarked she “had no friends.” Kourtney sent the internet into meltdown after she made the pregnancy announcement during Travis’ Blink-182’s Los Angeles show.