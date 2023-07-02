KP IG Prisons visits Central Jail Dera, Tank, Waziristan

Peshawar - Inspector General of Prisons, Usman Mehsud, visited Central Jail Dera Ismail Khan, Sub-Jail Tank, and South Waziristan to celebrate Eid ul Azha with the prisoners. During his visit, he toured different sections of the jail, met with the prisoners, and listened to their concerns.

He promptly resolved some of the prisoners’ requests on the spot. Additionally, the IG inspected the jail hospital, evaluated the facilities available for sick prisoners, and reviewed the medication register, expressing his satisfaction with the conditions.

Furthermore, he examined the Langarkhanay (kitchen) and assessed the weight and quality of the meals and bread prepared for the prisoners.

Usman Mehsud commended the efforts of the jail administration, and in his presence, special meals were prepared for the prisoners.

The IG also visited the new building of the jail and inspected various parts of the structure, recognizing the Superintendent of Central Jail Dera Ismail Khan, Samiullah Khan Shinwari, for maintaining good order and discipline in the old and deteriorated building of the jail.

Upon his arrival, Superintendent Samiullah Khan Shinwari and Deputy Superintendent Zafrullah Khan Marwat welcomed the IG, and he was honoured with a Guard of Honor.

Later, IG Usman Mehsud visited the Sub-Jail Tank and South Waziristan, where Superintendent Ijaz Mehsud provided him with a detailed briefing and requested an upgradation of the Sub-Jail Tank.

The IG inspected various chambers of the jail and expressed contentment with the arrangements made for the prisoners.