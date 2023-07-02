Large quantity of arms, ammunition recovered in Kohat

KOHAT - A significant quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from a motor car during an operation on Eid-ul-Adha, supervised by DSP Sadar Circle Yousuf Jan, on Saturday morning.

Two individuals involved in arms smuggling were apprehended during a checking operation on the Indus Highway. The arrested smugglers, Abdul Majeed and Ehsan Khan, along with a motor car loaded with arms and ammunition, are residents of Lakki Marwat. The confiscated weapons and ammunition consist of 1 Kalashnikov, 18 pistols, and 18,700 cartridges of various calibres. Following the successful operation, a case was registered against the detained arms smugglers at Mohammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station, as stated by DPO Kohat Farhan Khan. He further affirmed that the operation against anti-state elements is ongoing, and the police have promptly taken action against all suspects involved in different crimes throughout Kohat District. He emphasized that the district’s peace will not be compromised, and no one will be allowed to disrupt it.