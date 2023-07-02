Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89

LOS ANGELES-US actor Alan Arkin, who won an Oscar and a Bafta for his role as the outrageous grandad in the film Little Miss Sunshine, has died aged 89. During a screen and stage career that spanned seven decades, Arkin appeared in Ben Affleck’s Oscar-winning Argo. His death was confirmed by his three sons in a family statement on Friday. Michael Douglas, his co-star in the Netflix show The Kominsky Method led the tributes, calling him a “wonderful actor” who “left an indelible mark”. His sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony said: “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. “A loving husband, father, grand and great-grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.” Arkin also voiced JD Salinger in the animated series BoJack Horseman from 2015 to 2016. Fellow actor Paul Reiser reacted to the news of his death by tweeting that “a world without Alan Arkin is… not so great.” “I’ve loved this man from the moment he came on screen in The Russians Are Coming (Whitaker Walt!),” he wrote. “I was 8. “Getting to know him - and getting a laugh out of him - is a highlight of my life. RIP dear friend.” Spinal Tap star Michael McKean also paid homage, saying: “When I was a young actor people wanted to know if I wanted to be a serious actor or a funny one.

“I’d answer, ‘Which kind is Alan Arkin?’ and that shut them up.”

He described Arkin as “charming, hilarious, and armed with a flawless [nonsense] detector, he was pure pleasure to be with.”

The New York-born and Los Angeles-raised actor, director and screenwriter, known for his deadpan comic timing, had acting lessons from childhood; but actually started out in music, singing and playing guitar in a folk band called The Tarriers. They scored a top five hit in 1956 with The Banana Boat Song, later made famous by Harry Belafonte.

A college dropout, he moved to Chicago in 1960 and became an early member of the Second City improvisational comedy troupe, which he once noted had “literally saved my life”.