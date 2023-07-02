Mainly hot, humid weather expected most parts of country

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind thundershower (isolated places) is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Quetta twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-nine, Karachi thirty-one, Gilgit eighteen and Murree sixteen and Muzafarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula, while partly cloudy in Leh and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh eleven, Anantnag and Shopian eighteen degree centigrade.