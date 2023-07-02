Man killed over domestic dispute

Rawalpindi -A man was murdered by his two brother-in-laws over domestic dispute while a speeding car hit and killed a woman in different parts of city during Eid holidays, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

Another 24-year-old man drowned in a Nullah in Narr, the suburb of Kallar Syedan, he added.

Police held the driver of speeding car involved in killing a woman and registered a case against him, he said.

According to him, officials of Police Station (PS) Pirwadhai had recovered body of a man namely Abdul Jamil from Loharan Wali Street. He said the man was shot dead allegedly by two of his brother-in-laws identified as Bilal and Tauqeer on behest of his father-in-law Jamil for forcing her wife to leave his house along with kids after a brawl occured between the couple some days ago.

He said that Shan, the applicant, earlier told police that he along with his brother Abdul Shehbaz went to greet Eid to his brother Abdul Jamil who was living in a rented room at Gali Loharan. He said they were sitting in room when somebody knocked at the door and his brother Jamil went outside. In the meanwhile, the applicant stated he rushed outside after hearing noise and saw Bilal and Tauqeer shooting his brother Abdul Jamil with pistols on behest of their father Jamil. After committing crime, the troika fled from the scene.

Police spokesman said case was registered against the accused while raids are being carried out to arrest the killers.

Meanwhile, Civil Lines police station officials have arrested owner of speeding car Ahmed Abdul Moheed on charges of hitting and killing a woman namely Fozia Shaheen at 502 Chowk on Adiala Road.

Police also registered a case against the accused under sections 320/279 and 337G of PPC and began investigation.

According to police, Tahir Mushtaq, serving in Pakistan Army, lodged complaint with PS Civil Lines officials that he along with his wife was traveling to home on a motorcycle when he stopped bike on red signal at 502 Chowk. In the meanwhile, a car being driven recklessly by the driver hit them and they both smashed with an oil tanker coming from other side. He said his wife received fatal injuries and died in CMH hospital. He urged police to register case against the accused and to arrest them.

Sources, meanwhile, disclosed to The Nation that the driver of car had hit a couple riding on motorcycle oustide Punjab Cash and Carry on Adiala Road and escaped towards 502 Chowk where he again bumped into two motorcycles with four persons riding on. They said that the man collided his car with an oil tanker coming from Tulsa Chowk and people caught him. Later on, police were called which arrested him.

In Kallar Syedan, a 24 year old man namely Usama died after drowning in a seasonal Nullah in Narr while swimming. The dead body of the man was fished out by the rescuers and moved to hospital.