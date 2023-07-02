Mayors, chairmen busy in removing offal from cities, towns: LG Minister

KARACHI-Provincial Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday said that all mayors, deputy mayors and chairman and deputy chairman belonging to Pakistan People’s Party were busy in providing relief to the people during Eid-ul-Azha.

In a statement, Syed Nasir Shah said that the employees and officers of all the local bodies were present in the field to remove the offal from the cities so that people could not face inconvenience. The provincial minister said that the remains of the sacrificial animals are being picked up from the streets, neighborhoods and brought to the collection points from where these will be taken to the landfill sites. For the convenience of the people, lime is also being sprayed in the streets and neighborhoods to prevent the spread of germs, Nasir Shah said. He said in this regard, the spirit of the newly elected representatives of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is commendable.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that it was the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to provide relief to the people and bring all facilities to their doorsteps.

Mayor, Deputy.Mayor Hyderabad for ensuring timely disposal of offal In order to ensure health and cleanliness in the city, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Khan Shoro along with Deputy Mayor Saghir Ahmed Qureshi visited different areas of Hyderabad and Qasimabad. According to a press release issued by Hyderabad Municipal corporation, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor directed officers and staff of Solid waste Management and HMC to speed up cleanliness drive during Eid-ul-Azha days and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

Talking to journalists, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Khan Shoro said that we would achieve the target of disposing 15000 tonnes of offal of sacrificial animals today and offal were being collected from all points and disposed off to specific places while fumigation will be carried out besides putting lime to avoid Rottenness. Mayor appealed to citizens to cooperate with HMC and put animal’s offal into a dust bin kept by Solid waste or particular dumping points instead of putting it in streets and Muhallas. He further said that to provide a healthy and clean environment to citizens of Hderabad was among our top priorities. Mayor visited

dumping points established in various areas including Alamdar Chowk, Sahrish Nagar, Sheedi Goth and also visited SRTC ground Wahdat Colony and reviewed cleanliness at Main giddu chowk and issued necessary directives to officers. He also visited the Latifabad area and listened to problems of people and assured his complete cooperation. Town Chairman, Vice Chairmen, Director Solid waste Management Syed Zulfiqar Hyder, Assistant Director Jahangir Qazi and HMC officers were also accompanied with him.

Esrani inaugurates development schemes in Thatta dist

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Mr Gianchand Esrani has said that there is no example of the way Pakistan People’s Party has protected the rights of minorities in the country.

This he said while inaugurating the development schemes for reconstruction, renovation, construction of hall at Baba Srichand Darbar in Thatta and installation of solar system at Guru Nanak Temple at Gharo. He said that the way Pakistan People’s Party has talked about the rights of minorities and has taken legislative and practical measures for it is unprecedented.

He said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and now Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have been prioritizing the affairs of minorities. He said that People’s Party has always represented the rights of people of minority communities.

The Provincial Minister said that the development work on the places of worship of the minority communities is going on vigorously throughout Sindh while the work has been started on new development schemes including financial assistance in this year as well. After the inauguration of the projects, Special prayers were also offered for the country’s development and prosperity, leadership of the People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur.