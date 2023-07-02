Minister supervises cleaning operation in Lahore

LAHORE - Under the supervision of Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir, the cleaning operation by District Administration and LW MC (Lahore Waste Management Company) continued on the third day of Eid.

Amir Mir visited different areas of the city to review the cleanliness arrangements on the third day of Eid in a row. He visited LW MC Camp at Liberty Chowk; inspected the presence and removal of offal in the Lahore Canal and Dubai Chowk (Allama Iqbal Town) sewerage drain. Later, the minister visited Johar Town and nearby areas. He also inspected Garhi Shahu graveyard to check sacrificial animals’ offal so as to take necessary action for their removal.

On the presence of offals near Jinnah Hospital, he issued instructions to LW MC for their immediate cleaning. Amir Mir told media that all the ministers were monitoring the Eid cleanup operation on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.