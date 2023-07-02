Sunday, July 02, 2023
Monsoon rain spell in country begins from tomorrow: PMD

Web Desk
4:50 PM | July 02, 2023
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast monsoon rainfall in the country from July 03 and will continue till July 08.

The Met Office, in a report stated that moist currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country, and a westerly wave is also likely to enter the country from July 3 (tomorrow).

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and other areas will receive rain with thunderstorm from July 4-7.

Rain, wind, thundershower with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Barkhan, Sibbi, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella and Naseerabad, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, D.I Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal and Okara from July 5 to 8.

The Met Office also predicted rainfall, wind, thundershower with isolated heavy falls in Sukkur, Jacobabad Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mithi, Chhor, Padidan, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, and Karachi on July 07 and 08.

The Met Office has warned that heavy falls may cause flash floods in hill torrent of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan.

The heavy rains could also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Galliyat and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

