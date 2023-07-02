Monsoon rains to begin across country from July 3 to 8

The Meteorological Department said on Sunday monsoon rains would begin across the country from July 3 to 8. Humid winds from the Arabian Sea were entering the upper regions of the country, it said.

There was a possibility of heavy rain and hail in Islamabad, Rawalpindi Murree, Guliyat and Chakwal, under the Monsoon rain series starting from July 3 till July 8, the Meteorological Department informed.

From July 5 to 8, the rain with thundershowers was expected in various areas including Barkhan, Lasbela, DI Khan and Multan.

The rains were also expected in Sukkur, Jackabad, Thatta, Umarkot, Hyderabad on 7th and 8th July.

The Meteorological Department warned of urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and landslides in the hilly areas of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from July 4 to 7, and heavy rains in DI Khan on July 6 to 8. There is also fear and the tourists have been instructed to be careful and all concerned agencies to be on high alert, the Meteorological Department said.