Sunday, July 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Muslim world condemns desecration of Quran in Sweden

Muslim world condemns desecration of Quran in Sweden
Web Desk
12:56 PM | July 02, 2023
National

Muslims across the world have strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden’s capital during a protest authorised by the police.

 Pakistan, Turkiye, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran and other Muslim countries have strongly condemned the act.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has slammed Sweden over the incident, saying Ankara will never bow down to a policy of provocation or threat.

“We will teach the arrogant Western people that it is not freedom of expression to insult the sacred values of Muslims,” he said.

The United Arab Emirates has summoned the Swedish ambassador to protest against the desecration of Holy Quran.

Qatar has also condemned the Swedish authorities’ permission to burn copies of the Quran Thursday calling it a “heinous” act to have especially occurred on Eid.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns that allowing repeated infringement of the Holy Qu’ran under the pretext of freedom of expression fuels hatred and violence, threatens peaceful coexistence, and reveals abhorrent double standards,” its foreign ministry said.

President Arif Alvi pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the burning was a “dangerous, provocative step that inflames the feelings of Muslims around the world”.

It called on the international community and governments “to take responsibility for swift action to renounce feelings of hatred, extremism and religious intolerance”.

Iraq summoned the Swedish ambassador to Iraq on Thursday over the incident.

It called the act “racist” and “irresponsible”, adding that it condemns “the repeated acts of burning copies of the holy Koran by individuals with extremist and disturbed minds”.

“They are not only racist but also promote violence and hatred,” the Iraqi government said in a statement.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1688009660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023