Muslim world condemns desecration of Quran in Sweden

Muslims across the world have strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden’s capital during a protest authorised by the police.

Pakistan, Turkiye, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran and other Muslim countries have strongly condemned the act.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has slammed Sweden over the incident, saying Ankara will never bow down to a policy of provocation or threat.

“We will teach the arrogant Western people that it is not freedom of expression to insult the sacred values of Muslims,” he said.

The United Arab Emirates has summoned the Swedish ambassador to protest against the desecration of Holy Quran.

Qatar has also condemned the Swedish authorities’ permission to burn copies of the Quran Thursday calling it a “heinous” act to have especially occurred on Eid.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns that allowing repeated infringement of the Holy Qu’ran under the pretext of freedom of expression fuels hatred and violence, threatens peaceful coexistence, and reveals abhorrent double standards,” its foreign ministry said.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the burning was a “dangerous, provocative step that inflames the feelings of Muslims around the world”.

It called on the international community and governments “to take responsibility for swift action to renounce feelings of hatred, extremism and religious intolerance”.

Iraq summoned the Swedish ambassador to Iraq on Thursday over the incident.

It called the act “racist” and “irresponsible”, adding that it condemns “the repeated acts of burning copies of the holy Koran by individuals with extremist and disturbed minds”.

“They are not only racist but also promote violence and hatred,” the Iraqi government said in a statement.