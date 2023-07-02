MWMC disposes off over 23,000 tons sacrificial animal waste during Eid

MULTAN - Multan Waste Management Com­pany (MWMC) have disposed off over 23,000 tons sacrificial ani­mal waste from the city during three days of Eidul Azha.

The 16 masses awareness camps were established at vari­ous places of the city where waste bags and informative ma­terial was provided there.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqub said that the dumping of waste was done in a safer manner at Habiba Sial landfill site along with Ada Billi Wala and Sahu chowk.

The company lifted over 7000 tons waste and animal offal on first day of Eid, over 9000 tons on second day while over 6000 tons waste was shifted at landfill sites on third day of Eid.

He said that all public com­plaints received from the local government and special branch have been resolved. Likewise, over 500 complaints received on 1139 complaint cell were also resolved. More than 2500 sanitary workers and machinery participated in the cleanliness operation. The company has col­lected animal offal and waste at 16 transfer stations and then shifted outside the city. Commis­sioner Engineer Aamir Khattak and DC Umer Jehangir appreciat­ed the sanitary staff over better cleanliness. The company will continue the clean-up operation till late tonight, CEO conclud­ed. Meanwhile, Commissioner Aamir Khattak monitored the cleanliness operation on thirs day of Eid and paid visit to trans­fer stations and landfill site.

CEO MWMC Shahid Yaqub gave briefing to Commissioner on op­eration clean -up. Mr Khattak said that the company deserves praise over better cleanliness arrangements. The performance of the company was monitored through special control room set up to facilitate the people. The company has also given task of cleanliness outside its limits.