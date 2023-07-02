Sunday, July 02, 2023
Nawaz extends Eid greetings to PML-N leaders in UAE

Web Desk
5:43 PM | July 02, 2023
National

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday held a meeting with the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) UAE chapter.

PML-N’s UAE chapter president Ghulam Mustafa Mughal led the delegation. On the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha, Nawaz greeted the PML-N leaders.

Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N's chief organiser, and Ehsanul Haq Bajwa, the leader of the party's Gulf chapter, were also present.

- PML-N supremo extends Dubai stay -

Nawaz on Saturday extended his stay in Dubai for another week.

Sources divulged, the former prime minister will hold further key meetings. The discussions will include consultations aimed at strengthening country's economic system.

On the other hand, investors and friendly nations wanted to see political stability in the nation.

- Nawaz's return -

Last week, the legal committee was formed in line to clear the path for Nawaz's return to the country.

According to sources, committee to be headed by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar. The committee also comprised SAPM Ata Tarar, Irfan Qadir, Amjad Pervaiz and other lawyers.

The committee will make every effort to remove any legal barriers to Nawaz's return to the country.

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023