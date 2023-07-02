Over 900 pilgrims return via PIA

Over 900 pilgrims returned to the country on Sunday via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), as the filght operation begins.

PIA station manager Ali Abbas, the station manager for PIA, Mian Sohail Mahmood, the manager for the Hajj, welcomed the 329 pilgrims who had travelled by PIA to Lahore.

- Post-Hajj flight operation begins -

To bring nearly 82,000 Hujjaj back to the country. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Airblue, Serene Air, and Saudi Airlines will work together to facilitate the safe return of Pakistani Hujjaj.

Earlier, a spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said a total of three flights will depart from Jeddah, carrying 693 Hujjaj to Karachi, Faisalabad and Islamabad.

The hajj flight operation from Jeddah will culminate on 20th of this month. PIA will initiate its Hajj-return flights operation from today till 2nd August. PIA's first return flight to repatriate pilgrims from Saudi Arabia will arrive tomorrow in Karachi.

- Pakistan contacts Saudi Arabia -

Earlier, Pakistan had expressed severe reservations over lack of arrangements for Hajj pilgrims during their stay in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Talha Mehmood has contacted his counterpart in Saudi Arabia to express his displeasure regarding the arrangements for pilgrims.

The minister contacted the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah while conveying his displeasure over the challenges faced by Pakistani pilgrims in Mina and Arafat.

The Saudi Minister assured that a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted to determine accountability.

Strict action will be taken against the Hajj service providing company responsible for the mismanagement in Mina and Arafat.

The grievances of Pakistani pilgrims will be addressed after thorough investigation, the minister said.

It is worth mentioning here that the private companies are entrusted with the management of activities in Mina and Arafat.