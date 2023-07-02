Parks, BBQ parties double people’s joy on Eid

Peshawar - The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have visited parks and dams sites where they enjoyed BBQ and meat parties besides free swings by children on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha celebrations.

Keeping alive the rich traditions of hospitality, the people of KP exchanged meat dishes and invited loved ones on parties besides distributed sacrificial animals’ meat in poor that doubled their Eid joy.

As per traditions, the people of Peshawar passed the first Eid day at home and spent the second and third day by visiting houses of their loved ones, relatives and friends for exchange of Eid greetings, meat and sweet gifts besides Eidis among children.

“I came from Pabbi tehsil to hand over sacrificial animals’ meat to my sister in line of Islamic rituals,” Jan Ali, a resident of Nowshera told APP.

“I visited the home of grandfather on third day of Eid-ul-Azha and exchanged Eid greetings with him viz a viz his family members. Such joyful event, which comes after a long time, is creating spirit of love, warmth, sacrifice and brotherhood in the society,’ he said.

“I distributed eight kg meat among my relatives, poor and has utilised half amount of Eidi by visiting parks and Peshawar Zoo for recreational activities and donated the remaining amount among orphans children to include them in Eid-ul-Azha celebrations,” he said. “Helping needy and poor people double our Eid joys,’ he said.

“I met with all my friends, cousins and relatives during last two days of Eid and today I came to Peshawar along with brother to visit parks and recreational spots for entertainment,” said Khayam Khan, a resident of Nowshera at historic Shahi Bagh Peshawar while enjoying free swing.

He said the Eidi received from relatives and loved ones has greatly helped him pay ticket charges of free swings and transport. Like Khayam and Jan Ali, thousands of people of Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Nowshera and Charsadda districts thronged to parks, picnic and recreational points besides Peshawar Zoo to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with great enthusiasm.

Parks and recreational spots in Peshawar, Kohat, Charsadda and Nowshera were flooded with tourists due to effective security measures made by the government.

Great hustle and bustle was seen at Chacha Younis Park, Shahi Bagh, Tanda Dam in Kohat, Kund Park in Nowshera and Sardaryab picnic point in Charsadda where people mostly children and youth enjoyed free swings and meat parties under an open sky amid laughter and funfair.

Sardaryab picnic point on Peshawar- Charsadda Road and Kund Park in Nowshera was jampacked with visitors on Saturday while spicy items including meat, rice and Bar B Que parties were enjoyed by them on the banks of Shah Alam, Khayali and Indus rivers amid funfair.

The riverside views, colourful boats and fried fish attracted visitors at Sirdaryab in Charsadda in abundance. Local musicians and singers have enthralled visitors in Sardaryab and presented local Pashto songs especially during evenings and received warm applause from the tourists.

The brightly painted boats on river bank that offer trips to tourists for Rs200, also attracted tourists in large number at Sardaryab.

“Sardaryab is my favourite tourist place because the riverside views always gave me some respite from hot weather,” Zeeshan Khan, 26, a resident of WAP DA Town, Nowshera told APP.

“The natural beauty of Sardaryab, especially its long river shore and travelling inside the river through colour boats gives me immense happiness during Eid holidays,” he said.

Eid festivities in Kohat also continued on third day of Eid where people enjoyed travelling, swimming, rice and meat dishes at open at Tanda Dam.

Built on River Tochi near Kohat city in 1960, the Tanda Dam attracted influx of tourists from Hangu, Karak and Bannu districts.

“Tanda Dam double my enjoy due to its cool breeze here,” Salahuddin Khan, a tourist from Kohat told APP. He said the atmosphere of Tanda Dam was very excellent and full of natural beauty and people can come here to enjoy its natural beauty.

Film lovers also visited cinema houses and enjoyed movies on big screen. Entertainment Gala also held at all major cities, towns and villages where elaborate entertainment arrangements were made for entertainment of children.