PCB to send security team to assess World Cup arrangements in India

KARACHI - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to send a security team to India to assess the arrangements ahead of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the anticipated schedule of the Men’s World Cup 2023 last week, creating a buzz around the highly anticipated Pakistan vs India clash. The arch-rivals are set to face each other on October 15 at the renowned Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which happens to be the largest cricket stadium in the world. However, unlike the other nine participating teams, Pakistan will only play matches at five venues across the country, while the remaining teams will compete across the ten venues selected for the tournament. In a recent development, it has been reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to send a security team to India to assess the arrangements ahead of the World Cup. The Pakistani government intends to approve Babar Azam and his team’s participation only after the security team has visited all the venues and submitted a report to the board. The security team from PCB is scheduled to visit all five venues including Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.