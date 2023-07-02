PCF congratulates Lappartient on election as president of France’s Olympic Committee

LAHORE-The Pakistan Cycling Federation extends heartfelt congratulations to David Lappartient on his well-deserved election as the new President of France’s Olympic Committee.

Following the unexpected resignation of Brigitte Henriques, Mr. Lappartient steps into this important role with an impressive background in sports leadership. “Mr. Lappartient’s remarkable expertise and dedication make him the ideal candidate for this significant position,” said Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF). “We warmly congratulate him on this achievement.”

Having served as the president of the International Cycling Union (UCI) since 2017 and becoming a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last year, Mr. Lappartient brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His visionary leadership is expected to excel in overseeing the organization of the highly anticipated Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

“We have no doubt that under Mr. Lappartient’s guidance, the Olympic Games in Paris will be a resounding success,” said Moazzam Khan Klair, Secretary General of the Pakistan Cycling Federation. “We eagerly anticipate working alongside him and witnessing the remarkable feats that will be accomplished.”

The Pakistan Cycling Federation joins the global community in congratulating Mr. David Lappartient on his new role and wishes him all the success in this prestigious position.