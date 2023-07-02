PDM chief condemns Sweden incident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Chief of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman has strongly con­demned the abhorrent inci­dent in Sweden and alerted the international community to bring the culprits to justice.

Reacting over the despica­ble incident, Maulana Fazlur Rehman who also heads the Pakistan Democratic Move­ment (PDM), in a statement, said the religious and spiritual sentiments of the Muslim Um­mah had been hurt by this vile and despicable act and added that insulting religious sancti­ties was intolerable. He said this incident appeared to be part of a plan to create con­flict, chaos and sabotage glob­al peace efforts. Fazal asked the international community to take notice of it and bring those elements who were spoiling peace through such heinous acts.