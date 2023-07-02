Peshawar Zoo attracts families on 3rd day of Eid

Peshawar - Peshawar Zoo attracted a large number of children and families on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha on Saturday.

At the entrance of the zoo which was spread over 29 acres of land, the big statues of elephants and giraffes are installed in front of the main gate attracting the attention of the visitors and children while passing through Rahatabad Road on the east of the University of Peshawar.

Falcons’ cage remained a centre of attraction for tourists and children where three large sizes brown and black eagles are kept. On its left and middle sides, giraffes, zebras, camels, deers, ducks, pheasants and other birds draw visitors’ attention.

Besides other animals, lions, cobras, bears, dears, cranes, reptiles, birds, parrots and falcons have drawn the attention of children and families arriving from different districts.

Following the improvement of the weather conditions due to heavy rains in Peshawar before Eid, the people accompanied by the children thronged to the zoo and took a keen interest in eagles, cobra snakes, tigers and other wild animals cadged there in a pleasant environment.

The children accompanied by parents arrived from Khyber, Kohat, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Mohmand, Swabi, Peshawar and other districts of KP and were briefed by the wildlife experts.

DFO of Wildlife Niaz Khan said, “Peshawar Zoo is bigger than all other zoos of Pakistan as it spread on a vast area of over 29 acres of land wherein almost all species of wild animals and birds existing in the country have been caged in natural habitats.”

“A safari bus is also available for visitors to help them in watching all these wild animals in a short time besides a restaurant for food services. Free swings, camel and train rides inside the facility doubled the joy of children.”

Waris Khan (35), who came to the zoo along with his children from Karak district told APP that it was a great gift for the people of Peshawar, which had not only enhanced its beauty but also become a symbol of healthy entertainment.

“I had visited Islamabad and Lahore zoos to entertain my children during Eid in the past. This year, I did not go to these cities on Eid because of Peshawar Zoo,” said Waris.

He said, “Falcons have always attracted my children and that is why I came from Karak district to see them closely in zoo on my kids demands.”

“It is not only a place of entertainment but a great source of education and research for students of wildlife and zoology who otherwise travelled to Islamabad and Lahore for this purpose in the past,” said Naveed Farook of Abdul Wali Khan University of Mardan.

He underscored the need for proper shelter shades, tree plantations and proper cold watering for animals.

“The services of DVM doctors may be hired 24/7 for looking after the medical needs of the animals in harsh weather conditions,” he added.

The people from the Attock district of Punjab province also visited Peshawar Zoo, bringing people of all provinces further closers by enhancing bonds of friendship and love besides knowing about each others’ culture and traditions.

“Play lands, train ride, swings, motion and camel ride, cafeteria and safari train add colours in the zoo.”

He suggested the establishment of a testing laboratory at zoo premises for the treatment of common diseases that would help avoid the deaths of precious animals in future.

He said the fare of the zoo was relatively high and children should be exempted from it.

Special focus should be made on the training of doctors and staff employed at the zoo so that they could properly take care of the animals as per international standards.

He urged visitors not to throw stones at animals or tease them and extend full cooperation with zoo staff.

He said, “The zoo is the identity of Peshawar and visitors shall take care of its cleanliness.”