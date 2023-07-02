Sunday, July 02, 2023
PM appreciates cleanliness drive during Eid

APP
July 02, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif Satur­day appreciated the efforts of waste management companies all across Pakistan especial­ly Lahore Waste Management Company, chief ministers, chief secretaries and district admin­istration for maintaining clean­liness during Eid ul Adha. In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said on the occasion of Eid ul Adha, in all the big cities of Pakistan particularly Lahore the “Sunnah e Ibrahimi” was performed in an orderly manner and without any difficulty due to the best arrangements for clean­liness. “I especially laud the solid waste management companies and personnel of the adminis­tration who performed their du­ties while spending Eid al Adha away from their loved ones and kept their cities free of foul smell and garbage.” He also thanked the people of Pakistan who re­sponded to the call of adminis­tration and made it all possible with their cooperation.

