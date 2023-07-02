Sunday, July 02, 2023
PM’s big announcement, FC officers, personnel to get salaries equivalent to Pak Army
July 02, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   The officers and personnel of FC would get salaries at par with those being received by the of­ficers and personnel of Pakistan Army, as announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in his Thursday’s address during a visit to the Pak-Afghan border at Parachinar. The good news coincided with the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. The dif­ference in the salaries of securi­ty forces was now removed with the announcement of the prime minister, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Friday. “The PM takes the deci­sion to acknowledge the FC’s contributions and sacrifices for the motherland and the nation,” it was added.

