PM Shehbaz to attend SCO virtual summit on July 4

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the 23rd Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) being held in video conference format on July 4, 2023. The in­vitation to the prime minister to attend the SCO-CHS was ex­tended by the Prime Minister of India in his capacity as the current Chair of the SCO, ac­cording to a PM Office state­ment. At the forthcoming CHS, the highest forum of the SCO, the leaders would deliberate on important global and re­gional issues and chart the fu­ture direction of cooperation among SCO member states.