Politicians should take each other into confidence, says Khurshid Shah

SUKKUR-Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wants Bilawal Bhutto to become prime minister, as every party intends to elevate its leader as the Leader of the House. This was stated by PPP leader Khurshid Shah while talking to media in Sukkur on Saturday. Shah said that the party gave its election manifesto in 2008 and implemented it. Khurshid Shah said that the situation won’t come under control until all politicians get united in one-fold, he said. “The national economy has turned into a dangerous python, it is a formidable challenge to rectify it,” Shah said.

“Politicians would have to take each other into confidence, we can correct this worsened economy with mutual trust,” he added.

Khursheed Shah accompanied by his son Farrukh Shah MPA and provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah earlier visited former president Asif Ali Zardari at his residence in Nawabshah. He discussed political situation, general election and the caretaker government with Zardari, party sources said. Zardari accepted invitation of Sukkur and Ghotki extended by the PPP leaders.