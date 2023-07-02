Sunday, July 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Politicians should take each other into confidence, says Khurshid Shah

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 02, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR-Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wants Bilawal Bhutto to become prime minister, as every party intends to elevate its leader as the Leader of the House. This was stated by PPP leader Khurshid Shah while talking to media in Sukkur on Saturday. Shah said that the party gave its election manifesto in 2008 and implemented it. Khurshid Shah said that the situation won’t come under control until all politicians get united in one-fold, he said. “The national economy has turned into a dangerous python, it is a formidable challenge to rectify it,” Shah said.

“Politicians would have to take each other into confidence, we can correct this worsened economy with mutual trust,” he added.

Khursheed Shah accompanied by his son Farrukh Shah MPA and provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah earlier visited former president Asif Ali Zardari at his residence in Nawabshah. He discussed political situation, general election and the caretaker government with Zardari, party sources said. Zardari accepted invitation of Sukkur and Ghotki extended by the PPP leaders.

China completes tests on high speed trains at up to 453km/h, fastest in world

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1688009660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023