Post-Hajj flight operation begins today to bring back 82,000 pilgrims

A month-long post-Hajj flight operation is beginning from today to bring nearly 82,000 Hujjaj back to the country.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Airblue, Serene Air, and Saudi Airlines will work together to facilitate the safe return of Pakistani Hujjaj.

A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said a total of three flights will depart from Jeddah today, carrying 693 Hujjaj to Karachi, Faisalabad and Islamabad.

The hajj flight operation from Jeddah will culminate on 20th of this month. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will initiate its Hajj-return flights operation from today till 2nd August. PIA's first return flight to repatriate pilgrims from Saudi Arabia will arrive tomorrow in Karachi.

According to the spokesperson of the national airline, PIA's first Hajj-return flight, PK-832, departing from Jeddah, will land at Karachi Airport at 3:35 PM PST. PIA's Chief Operating Officer, Amanullah Quraishi, will welcome the pilgrims at Karachi Airport.

The first return flight to Islamabad Airport will land at 3:30 PM and Air vice-marshal Aamir Hayat will receive the pilgrims. Similarly, the first return flight for Lahore Airport will land at 3:20 PM.

According to the spokesperson of the national airline, PIA will repatriate 61,467 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan through 268 flights, out of those 41,000 went under the government scheme whereas 19,000 were private pilgrims.