Prodigious amount of tourists visit Galiyat in Eid holidays

More than 200,000 tourists visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Galiyat during three days of Eidul Azha.

According to the spokesperson of Galiyat Development Authority, tourist families and youngsters had a great in Galiyat during the three days of Eid. Throughout the three days of Eid, 53,000 vehicles entered Galiyat, with 29,000 vehicles coming from Murree and 24,000 vehicles from Abbottabad. The Tourist Facilitation Centre of Galiyat Development Authority remained fully operational, providing assistance and guidance to the tourists round the clock.

The spokesperson, Ahsan Hamid, mentioned that during Eid, the remains of more than two tons of sacrificial animals were properly disposed off. The altars were disinfected afterwards. The Director General of Galiyat Development Authority instructed the staff to provide all possible facilities to the tourists.