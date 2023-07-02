Promoting remittances  

In 2022, Pakistan’s total export earnings stood at $31 billion, while remittances through official banking channels stood at $32 billion annually. Expatriate Pakistanis annually, most of them working on work visas, remit money to support their dependent families living back home in Pakistan, and they will continue to do so. The bulk of these remittances, from skilled and nonskilled expats, originate from the Gulf and Middle East.

In 2022–23, remittances through banking channels declined to $29.87 billion, mainly because of an increase in the difference between the interbank state and the open market rate. I fail to understand what stops the Federal Government and Ministry of Finance from offering incentives, similar to what they offer to our exporters, so that the impact of the ever-widening gap between the interbank and the Open Market exchange rate is bridged and the bulk of the remittances are sent through proper banking channels. There is no rocket science involved, except for the visible conflict of interest for those at the helm of the country, who may themselves seek to live abroad when not in power or post-retirement from government service. There is hardly any government department, including the judiciary and other constitutional institutions of state, whose former paid employees holding important posts have not migrated within months or a year after retirement.

Everyone who matters is aware that the Hundi system or something like it exists and is operating successfully in Pakistan. Most of the corrupt members of the paid and political elite are beneficiaries of these non-banking channels for the transfer of money abroad. Every year, thousands of these paid elite, including those holding sensitive posts relating to national security, migrate to countries like Canada, the UK, the USA, etc., and other safe havens in the Gulf, immediately after retirement. Their families have already been relocated there.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.