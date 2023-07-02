Sunday, July 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Provincial health minister visits city areas, hospitals during Eid holidays

Israr Ahmad
July 02, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-The acting Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir visited different parts of the city during three days of Eid and reviewed the operation of dumping animal waste in the district and also distributed plastic bags among the citizens.  

He also went to government run hospitals and spent Eid with the patients.

Provincial Minister Dr Jamal Nasir appreciated the performance of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) for collecting around 10 thousand tons of animal waste from Rawalpindi district and dumping it in a timely manner and said that all machinery from officers to sanitary workers coordinated to achieve the target of Eid-ul-Azha cleaning operation. 

 The provincial minister visited the transfer stations set up by the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company at various parts of the city including Pirwadhai, 6th Road and Committee Chowk, and reviewed the arrangements on the spot. CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar also accompanied him.

Gov Kamran Tessori announces free health card for low income people

 The provincial minister also visited the RWMC controlroom where he was given a detailed briefing regarding the dumping of animal waste. 

The provincial minister also issued necessary instructions on this occasion and said that all the officers should be personally present in the field. 

He said that immediate action should be taken on the complaints of the citizens and he should be constantly informed about the cleanliness situation in the city. 

He directed that the workers of RWMC should sprinkle lime to remove the bad smell and germs after removing the waste.

 Earlier, Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir celebrated Eid with patients undergoing treatment in hospitals in Rawalpindi. He visited Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital Rajabazar.

 He visited the patients under treatment and congratulated them on Eid. Dr. Jamal Nasir also inquired about the facilities provided to patients in these hospitals. Dr. Jamal Nasir prayed for the speedy recovery of the patients and assured them of all possible treatment facilities. 

Security forces kill six terrorists in Tank, N Waziristan

Tags:

Israr Ahmad

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1688009660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023