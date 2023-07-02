Provincial health minister visits city areas, hospitals during Eid holidays

Rawalpindi-The acting Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir visited different parts of the city during three days of Eid and reviewed the operation of dumping animal waste in the district and also distributed plastic bags among the citizens.

He also went to government run hospitals and spent Eid with the patients.

Provincial Minister Dr Jamal Nasir appreciated the performance of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) for collecting around 10 thousand tons of animal waste from Rawalpindi district and dumping it in a timely manner and said that all machinery from officers to sanitary workers coordinated to achieve the target of Eid-ul-Azha cleaning operation.

The provincial minister visited the transfer stations set up by the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company at various parts of the city including Pirwadhai, 6th Road and Committee Chowk, and reviewed the arrangements on the spot. CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar also accompanied him.

The provincial minister also visited the RWMC controlroom where he was given a detailed briefing regarding the dumping of animal waste.

The provincial minister also issued necessary instructions on this occasion and said that all the officers should be personally present in the field.

He said that immediate action should be taken on the complaints of the citizens and he should be constantly informed about the cleanliness situation in the city.

He directed that the workers of RWMC should sprinkle lime to remove the bad smell and germs after removing the waste.

Earlier, Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir celebrated Eid with patients undergoing treatment in hospitals in Rawalpindi. He visited Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital Rajabazar.

He visited the patients under treatment and congratulated them on Eid. Dr. Jamal Nasir also inquired about the facilities provided to patients in these hospitals. Dr. Jamal Nasir prayed for the speedy recovery of the patients and assured them of all possible treatment facilities.