RWMC, RCB complete cleanliness operations by lifting 10,976 tons of sacrificial animalsentrails

Rawalpindi-The two civic bodies Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) have completed Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness operation by removing over 10976 tons entrails of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema has announced a bonus salary for the sanitary workers of RMWC for imparting their duties with commitment and dedication, said a district government spokesman on Saturday. According to him, the sanitary workers of RWMC continued the cleanliness operation even on Eid’s second day and lifted 4371.16 tons of offal of sacrificial animals and dumped them in proper places. He said that the sanity workers removed 3844.56 tons of entrails of sacrificial animals from Rawalpindi and Murree and 400.89 tons from areas of Taxila, Kallar Syedan, Gujar Khan and Kahuta.

The cleanliness operation was also conducted in private housing socities by lifting 186.87 tons offal, he added. Earlier, RWMC had cleaned 3305.4 tons of entrails of sacrificial animals from the city on Eid’s first day. “The controlroom of district government has received a total of 394 complaints about offals out of which the staffers addressed 373 complaints properly whereas efforts are being made to sort out the remaining 21 complaints,” he said adding that the workers of RWMC also sprayed the anti-germ medicines at the dumping ponints, he said.

Meanwhile, RCB sanitary workers, during the cleanliness campaign for three days of Eid, had lifted 3300 tons of remains of sacrificial animals in Cantt and Garrison, according to Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) RCB Imran Gulzar. He said that a total of 750 workers, 22 sanitary supervisors and 3 sanitary inspectors took part in cleanliness operation. CEO said that during the days of Eid-ul-Azha, nearly 650 complaints were received in controlroom and addressed properly. He said that RCB had finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid to dispose of entrails of sacrificial animals. “We have cleared all the transfer stations while washed away all the sacrificial points with chemical mixed water,” he said.