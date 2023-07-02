Security forces kill six terrorists in Tank, NW operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI - At least six terrorists were killed during successful operations by security forces in Tank and North Waziristan districts.
According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), three of the terrorists were killed in Manzai area of Tank district on the night of June 29 and 30 during in an exchange of fire with army troops. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. Also, three more terrorists were killed in another fierce encounter with troops at Razmak area of North Waziristan district. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces as well as the killing of innocent citizens.
