Security forces kill six terrorists in Tank, NW operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI - At least six terrorists were killed during suc­cessful operations by security forces in Tank and North Waziristan districts.

According to a press release issued by the In­ter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), three of the terrorists were killed in Manzai area of Tank district on the night of June 29 and 30 during in an exchange of fire with army troops. Weap­ons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. Also, three more terror­ists were killed in another fierce encounter with troops at Razmak area of North Waziristan dis­trict. The killed terrorists remained actively in­volved in terror activities against security forces as well as the killing of innocent citizens.

“On 30 Jun 2023, six terrorists have been sent to hell as a result of successful operations con­ducted by the security forces in Tank and North Waziristan District. On night 29/30 June 2023, a fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists in general area Manzai, Tank District.” “Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ lo­cation. Resultantly, 3 terrorists were sent to hell. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. In another fierce en­counter between own troops and terrorists in gen­eral area Razmak, North Waziristan District, three more terrorists were sent to hell.” The killed ter­rorists remained actively involved in terrorist ac­tivities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the op­eration and expressed their full support to elimi­nate the menace of terrorism.”