Security guard killed in Karachi AC blast  

KARACHI - A security guard was killed in Karachi’s North Nazimabad on Saturday after an explosion ripped through a house. The explosion, believed to be caused by a short circuit, occurred in a house that accommodated a warehouse and an office for online electronic sales. According to local authorities, the fire broke out due to a short circuit within the premises, engulfing the office and warehouse in flames. The intensity of the fire caused the air conditioning (AC) compressor to explode, generating a loud noise. The explosion not only claimed the life of the watchman but also caused significant damage to the house.

Following the incident, law enforcement agencies swiftly responded to the scene and promptly called in the bomb disposal squad to assess the situation.

The police are currently conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion. The body of the deceased watchman was immediately transferred to Abbasi Hospital. The deceased’s identity has not yet been released.