Sindh Governor announces free health card facility for low income people

KARACHI-The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday announced the issuance of free-of-cost health cards to the people with low income. He said that the people would be provided with health insurance up to Rs0.5 million. He said that the people, who had Rs30000 to Rs40000 income would be issued health cards after Eidul Adha.

The Governor said that these health cards would be issued in cooperation with the philanthropist. He said that the people would be able to receive treatment in good hospitals through these health cards. It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has allocated an amount of Rs1 billion in the budget 2023-24 for health insurance of working journalists and media workers.Taking to Twitter, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the development, saying that Rs1 billion has been allocated for health insurance of working journalists and media workers. “Delighted to announce that an allocation has been made in the budget for health insurance of working journalists for the first time,” the minister said in a tweet. She extended gratitude to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for allocating funds for the “very important measure”.

“As Information Minister, it was one of my goals to be able to arrange this facility for working journalists, especially during these difficult times,” the minister remarked.