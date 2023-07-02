Sindh Healthcare

The recent announcement by Kamran Khan Tessori, Sindh’s Governor, to provide free health cards to low-income individuals is a commendable step towards improving healthcare access. However, we must learn from the shortcomings of previous initiatives like the Sehat Sahulat programme and take proactive measures to avoid repeating past mistakes. By recognising persisting issues, the Sindh government has an opportunity to build upon and enhance the healthcare programme, ensuring maximum benefits for all.

A significant challenge faced by the government in implementing a free healthcare programme is the inadequate generation of taxes and the struggling economy. Without a stable revenue stream, sustaining and expanding such facilities becomes challenging. Therefore, it is crucial for the Sindh government to prioritise economic development and explore innovative funding mechanisms to ensure the long-term viability of providing free or subsidised healthcare.

Effective regulation is essential to the success of a healthcare programme. The government should establish robust mechanisms to oversee the recommended treatments under the health cards while preventing hospitals from prioritising profit over patients’ welfare. A potential solution could involve the deployment of government-sponsored doctors who can act as liaisons, ensuring proper regulation and safeguarding beneficiaries’ interests.

Addressing the complaints raised during the Sehat Cards programme, such as denial of complete treatment, malpractice, poor quality of medical assistance, delays in payments, refusal of affordable treatments, and flawed policy structures, is of utmost importance. By rectifying these issues, the Sindh government can instill confidence in the healthcare programme, ensuring its effectiveness and equitable delivery of services.

The Sindh Integrated Health and Population Project can serve as a valuable reference in the government’s endeavour to improve healthcare accessibility. By enhancing the quality and utilisation of reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health services, as well as rebuilding damaged healthcare infrastructure, this project can help bridge healthcare disparities in the region.

Prioritising economic development, implementing effective regulation, and drawing lessons from past experiences are crucial steps towards establishing a healthcare program that truly benefits low-income individuals. Transparency, accountability, and inclusivity should guide the implementation process. By doing so, Sindh can take a significant stride towards providing quality healthcare to all its citizens, regardless of their socioeconomic status.