Sunday, July 02, 2023
Talha pays condolence visit to ministry official’s home
July 02, 2023
International, Newspaper

MAKKAH MUKARMA   -   Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sena­tor Talha Mehmood here on Saturday visited the Makkah residence of the deceased ministry official Azam Chan­dio to offer condolences to his sons on their father’s demise. The minister offered Fateha and expressed his sympa­thies to the bereaved family, praying to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul. 

He also prayed for patience and strength for the bereaved family members to bear this ir­reparable loss with equanimity. Additional Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter­faith Harmony Syed Attaur Rehman, Director General Hajj, Abdul Wahab Soomro were also present. Assistant Private Secretary of Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs Azam Chandio died while dressed in Ihram in Arafat Plain after suffering a heart attack on Youm-e-Arfa.

