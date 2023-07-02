Temporary ban on entry of vehicles in Murree irks tourists  

Rawalpindi - During the three days of Eid-ul-Azha, a total of 19870 vehicles entered Murree while 12079 exited, said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan on Saturday.

He added that as many as 7800 of these vehicles belonged to tourists and the parking capacity in Murree is 4000 vehicles. He informed that the administration and traffic police had enforced a temporary ban on entry of more vehicles in the hill station during Eid holidays. He said that he along with Senior Traffic Officer Munir Ahmed Hashmi is present in Murree and monitoring the situation as well as performance of wardens and officers numbering more than 284 of City Traffic Police. “CTP assisted 950 tourists in Murree during Eid holidays,” said CTO Taimoor Khan. He said that the Education Wing of CTP has distributed more than 6700 pamphlets among the tourists regarding road safety and other information. He said that the CTP made two way traffic functional despite narrow roads in hill station.

In response to a social media report that CTP banned entery of general public in Murree due to arrival of Prime Minsiter of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif in Dongi Galli, a police spokesman SI Kashif Saroosh Chauhdry said that traffic police imposed temporary ban over entry of vehicles in hill station due to traffic rush.