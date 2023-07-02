Sunday, July 02, 2023
Tessori heaps praise on Shehbaz, Dar for averting default

Web Desk
10:45 PM | July 02, 2023
National

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Sunday praised the "efforts" of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for averting default.

Speaking to media, Tessori emphasised the need for unity to uphold the nation's honour. He continued, "This International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme ought to be the final one for the country".

Tessori was of the view the country would benefit from the Pakistani pilgrims' Hajj prayers.

Speaking about the Karachi's political situation, Tessori said, "My portfolio does not give me the permission to respond to the Karachi mayor's statement. Whenever I need to speak, I will do so directly with former president Asif Ali Zardari, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the Sindh chief minister.

