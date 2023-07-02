Three terrorists killed in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

Three terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district, the military’s media wing in an statement on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists who were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of five police personnel.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR said.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and these sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing concluded.

- Six terrorists killed in Tank, North Waziristan -

Security forces killed six terrorists in two incidents in Tank and North Waziristan, the military’s media wing in an statement on Friday.

An exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists on Thursday night in the general area of Manzai, Tank District, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The troops effectively engaged the terrorist's location. Resultantly, three terrorists were sent to hell.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists.

In another fierce encounter in the general area of Razmak, North Waziristan, the three terrorists were killed.

The ISPR said, "The slain terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, as well as the killing of innocent citizens”.

"Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” the statement said.