Tourists throng to Galiyat to beat sizzling heat during Eid holidays

Nathiagali - During the Eid holidays, an increasing number of tourists and adventure sports enthusiasts from plain districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab provinces are visiting the scenic Galiyat valleys to escape the summer heat. Nathiagali, Ayubia, Khanaspour, and Thandyani in the Abbottabad district are prime attractions, offering pleasant weather, seasonal flowers, cool breezes, and beautiful waterfalls. Tourists are drawn to these locations, particularly Nathiagali and Ayubia, due to the intermittent rainfalls and snow-clad peaks of Mukeshpuri and Miranjani.

While tourists enjoy their visit, some unscrupulous elements in the hotel and restaurant industries are taking advantage of the situation by overcharging tourists. Private hotels are charging rates as high as Rs15,000 to Rs20,000 per room per night, which is unaffordable for low-income domestic tourists. This issue raises concerns about the negative impact on the overall number of tourists visiting the area.

To address the accommodation issue and provide affordable options, the KP government has established camping pods at various locations such as Sharan Saiful Malook Lake, Gabeen Jaba Swat, Mahaband Buner-Swabi, Allai Batagram, Bamburait Chitral, Tandyani Abbottabad, Bisigram Swat, Yakhtangi Shangla, Saheed e Sir, Malka Swat, and Sheikh Badin DI Khan. These camping pods offer two to four beds, washrooms, and small kitchens at significantly lower prices, ranging from Rs3,500 to Rs5,000 per day/night stay compared to the high rates charged by private hotels.

Efforts are also underway to develop ecotourism spots at small dam premises and construct jeepable tracks to reduce the tourist load in popular areas like Galiyat, Kaghan, Naran, Kalam, Malam Jabba, and Dir. The KP government has launched the tourism police force to ensure the safety of tourists, with well-trained officers who can communicate effectively in multiple languages, including English. A mobile application called the “Tourist Safety App” has also been introduced to facilitate emergency communication with the tourist police.

The government has invested heavily in improving the province’s infrastructure, including road networks, transportation, and accommodation facilities. Construction of roads and jeep tracks is underway, and waterfalls in Abbottabad, Haripur, and Mansehra are being developed using modern techniques. Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) are being established with the assistance of the World Bank to attract investments and create job opportunities.

These efforts have increased the number of tourists visiting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, benefiting the province’s economy and changing the perception of the region as a tourist destination.