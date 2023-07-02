Transgender rights  

Sunday, July 02, 2023
July 02, 2023
Our country is facing multiple barriers to accessible healthcare due to its weak healthcare infrastructure. Pakistan is one of those countries where the transgender population is often marginalised. They are often forced into sex work, drug peddling, human trafficking, or begging. The transgender community in Pakistan faces discrimination and violence on a daily basis. They are often ostracised from their families and communities and have limited access to education, employment, and healthcare. They are also at high risk of depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. In addition to poor health outcomes, trans people are also experiencing unique challenges and societal inequalities in their access to health insurance.

The government has failed to provide them with their basic rights, including protection, employment, and education. It is crucial that the government take immediate action to address the challenges faced by the transgender community, including sensitising and educating hospital staff about the trans community.

ZAIMAL M. ARIF,

Turbat.

