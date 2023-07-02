Trials for national throwball men, women teams on July 3

Peshawar - A trial will be conducted to select the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Men and Women’s teams for the upcoming National Throwball Championship on July 3, 2023, at 9:00 am. This information was provided by Arshad Hussain, the Secretary of the KP Throwball Association, in an interview with APP on Saturday.

Hussain mentioned that both the Men and Women’s teams from KP will participate in the National Throwball Men and Women Championship, which will take place in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) from July 13 to July 16.

“All players, both men and women, are advised to be present at the respective venues on the mentioned date and time for the trials. The women’s trials will be held at City Gulbahar Girls College on July 3 at 9:00 am, while the trials for the Men’s team will be conducted at Governor College Peshawar on July 3 at 9:00 am,” he added.

Arshad Hussain further stated that the selection committee for the Men’s team consists of Arshad Hussain, Zafar Iqbal (Deputy Director of the Sports Higher Education Department of KP), Hassan Khan, Ijaz Ahmad, Sohrab Hussain, and Bilal Ahmad Khan.

As for the selection of the Women’s team, the committee is headed by Arshad Hussain and includes Najma Qazi, Miss Afsheen, Sohrab Hussain, Ijaz Ahmed, and Bilal Ahmed. Syed Jaffar Hussain and Abid Ali, the two coaches, will represent the Director General (DG) of Sports for KP.