Sunday, July 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Trials for national throwball men, women teams on July 3

APP
July 02, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  A trial will be conducted to select the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Men and Women’s teams for the upcoming National Throwball Championship on July 3, 2023, at 9:00 am. This information was provided by Arshad Hussain, the Secretary of the KP Throwball Association, in an interview with APP on Saturday.

Hussain mentioned that both the Men and Women’s teams from KP will participate in the National Throwball Men and Women Championship, which will take place in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) from July 13 to July 16.

“All players, both men and women, are advised to be present at the respective venues on the mentioned date and time for the trials. The women’s trials will be held at City Gulbahar Girls College on July 3 at 9:00 am, while the trials for the Men’s team will be conducted at Governor College Peshawar on July 3 at 9:00 am,” he added.

Mainly hot, humid weather expected most parts of country

Arshad Hussain further stated that the selection committee for the Men’s team consists of Arshad Hussain, Zafar Iqbal (Deputy Director of the Sports Higher Education Department of KP), Hassan Khan, Ijaz Ahmad, Sohrab Hussain, and Bilal Ahmad Khan.

As for the selection of the Women’s team, the committee is headed by Arshad Hussain and includes Najma Qazi, Miss Afsheen, Sohrab Hussain, Ijaz Ahmed, and Bilal Ahmed. Syed Jaffar Hussain and Abid Ali, the two coaches, will represent the Director General (DG) of Sports for KP.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1688009660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023