Sunday, July 02, 2023
TTP ‘operative’ killed in firing of motorcyclists in Lakki Marwat

Web Desk
2:31 PM | July 02, 2023
National

An operative of proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was shot dead in the firing of a motorcyclist in the Naourang area of Lakki Marwat, KP. 

According to sources, motorcyclists in Naourang area opened fire on the banned TTP operative named Orangzib alias Amiri، 

Police sources say the TTP operative lost his life in the attack and two others sustained injuries. The body and injured were rushed to the hospital. 

The cause of the attack has not been known yet.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police claimed to have killed two terrorists associated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a shootout.

The terrorists were planning an attack on law enforcement agencies when they were neutralized, the CTD spokesperson said.

